As Tropical Storm Eta moves across Florida, more rain and isolated storms push into the Carolinas. A cold front will clear the wet weather out, leaving the end of the week warm and sunny ahead of a cooler weekend.
A Flood Watch continues today, as rain and isolated storms move through, becoming heavy at times. Make sure you find another route if you come upon flooded roads. The morning sits in the 60s with on and off wet weather.
Throughout the day, the rain will taper off to just a brief shower and some sunshine breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-70s. Tonight, expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday wraps up the week with sunshine. The morning chill wears off to highs in the 70s area-wide, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.
The weekend looks pretty good, there could be a brief shower, but overall partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s for the mountains and low 50s for the Upstate.
A blast of cooler air comes next week, with plenty of sunshine. expect highs to dip into the 50s and lower 60s.
