While Friday will be a soaker with some areas of freezing rain in WNC, conditions improve into the weekend!
A winter weather advisory continues for much of WNC and the mountains of Greenville County for the rest of the morning as pockets of freezing rain remain possible with temperatures near freezing. After 8-9 AM, temperatures should be above freezing everywhere, making for a chilly, miserable rain the rest of the day.
The rain may slack up at times today but will stay quite likely even into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s - not much warming at all!
Saturday could start rainy but by afternoon, just scattered showers are expected across the mountains while the Upstate should see some clearing with highs reaching the 50s. Sunday looks great with lots of sun and highs nearing 60 degrees!
Next week, the clouds return quickly Monday ahead of the next cold front arriving Monday night into Tuesday. Another good chance of rain is expected then followed by colder air Wednesday!
