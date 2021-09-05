For the overnight hours we're looking at a cold front moving into the mountains. This means we'll see increasing clouds and some showers late tonight in the higher elevations. The Upstate will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s, with readings in the low 60s in the mountains.
For Monday, Labor Day, it won't be a washout, but it won't be totally dry either. A cold front will slide through the Upstate with a 30% chance of showers and storms, 40% in the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains. Monday night a few showers are still possible with lows in the 60s.
Back to work and school Tuesday we're looking at only a slight chance for some showers and storms with upper 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be dry with lows in the 60s.
Another cold front takes aim on the region later Wednesday into Thursday, bringing another round of showers and storms to the area, about a 30% chance. Highs will be near 90 Wednesday, with mid 80s Thursday for the Upstate, and low to mid 80s for the mountains Wednesday, near 80 Thursday. At night temperatures cool into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the mountains by Thursday morning.
Friday into next weekend look drier and warm with highs in the 80s, some 70s in the mountains. At night temperatures cool into the low 60s in the Upstate and mid to upper 50s in the mountains.
