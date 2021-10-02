For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Lows by Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 60s, with upper 50s to around 60 in the mountains.
High pressure continues to slide to our east allowing more moisture to move into the region. There's a slight chance for a few showers in the Upstate, with a better chance in the mountains. Highs will be in the low 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s for the mountains. For Sunday night the shower chances continue with lows in the mid 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.
For next week, an area of low pressure, cut off from the jet stream, will meander across the southeast, resulting in lots of clouds and frequent rain chances. There could some thunderstorms from time to time as well. Because we've been so dry lately, flooding doesn't appear to be an issue. Around 2 " to 4" of rain can be expected next week. Highs will be in the 70s , with some upper 60s in the mountains. At night temperatures will drop into the 60s with some upper 50s in the mountains.
By Friday into next weekend, we should start to see more in the way of sunshine and lower rain chances, but it will still be in the forecast. Highs will be in the 70s, 50s and 60s at night.
