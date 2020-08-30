Heading into the overnight hours we're looking at mild and muggy conditions and a chance of showers and T-Storms..scattered in the mountains but more isolated in the lower terrain. Some heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany some of the storms. Lows will be near 70 in the Upstate with upper 60s in the mountains.
Monday looks like the best chance for numerous showers and T-Storms. There's a marginal risk for severe weather. There could be hail and destructive winds will some storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with readings near 80 in the mountains.
The weather becomes less active for the rest of the workweek with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s and low 90s with mid 80s for the mountains. Lows will be near 70 with mid 60s in the mountains.
The Tropics are getting active. There's a broad trough of low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico to the SE coast. This could develop into a system the next few days..but it's moving out to sea. The only effects would be rough surf and riptides in SC and NC.
There's another disturbance near the Lesser Antilles that could develop the next few days and it's current track takes it towards the Yucatan peninsula. And there's a disturbance coming off of Africa and it has a 20% of developing.
