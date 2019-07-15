Keep you eyes peeled if you want to spot the International Space Station fly over the Upstate!
It will be visible starting at 10:28PM, with mostly clear skies you should be able to catch it. It will looks like a moving star across the night sky.
Look southwest to find it emerge, and it will disappear to the northeast.
This is a fairly common occurrence, but it doesn't often happen in the early-ish hours of the night with mostly clear skies! So check it out!
