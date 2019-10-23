If you are walking your kids to the bus stop or walking out to get the paper just before 7AM Thursday morning, take a look up at the sky!
At 6:57AM the International Space Station will be flying over the Upstate. It will look like a moving star in the night sky. According to NASA it will be visible for 6 min, originating toward the southwestern horizon, then disappearing to the northeast.
This is a common occurrence, but don't always happen on a clear night and at a time when many folks will already be awake! Check it out if you can!
