Rain is on the way for the end of the week! Luckily showers clear out for the most part this weekend, with only small pockets of showers Saturday,.
This morning, spotty rain in the Upstate becomes scattered in the mountains for the early commute. Temperatures sit in the 50s and low 60s early. Through the day, expect some dry time to take over, with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Pockets of heavy rain will move through Thursday night into Friday morning, with clearing expected Friday afternoon. This is all from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta as it dissipates across the southeast. A total of 1-2" of rain will be possible, with locally higher amounts in the mountains.
High temperatures will warm up quite a bit as the rain clears out this weekend. In fact, we’ll see the return of low 80s by Sunday. The heat will be short-lived through, because a strong cold front will push in toward Monday and Tuesday of next week. Expect a few showers with this, then a BIG drop in temps for the start of October. We’ll also see the full, Harvest moon on Oct. 1.
