Rain will continue to be spotty on this unusually cool evening before a gradual warm-up happens over the rest of the week into this weekend.
Expect spotty showers tonight along with patchy fog with lows in the middle 50s.
Wednesday will continue to be on the cloudy side with isolated showers and highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s.
A few peeks of sunshine are possible Thursday, but safe to say there will still be more clouds than sun with highs in the 70s to near 80.
Spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible both Thursday and Friday.
Safe to say more sunshine will be had on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to middle 70s and spotty to scattered afternoon storms.
Summer begins on Saturday and it is certainly going to feel like it with highs in the 80s to near 90 and isolated late day storms.
Father's Day will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. The same will hold true early next week with late day storms gradually returning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.