Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening followed by another cool, cloudy and rainy (at times) Tuesday.
Storms will be most likely in our westernmost areas this evening with the very off chance that a storm briefly becomes strong to severe.
The rest of the area should expect isolated showers, storms and patchy fog the rest of tonight with lows in the 50s.
Expect another cool and cloudy Tuesday with highs only reaching the middle to upper 60s.
Showers will be scattered in the mountains with a few making it down to the Upstate throughout the day.
Wednesday and Thursday become gradually warmer with similar on and off showers and a few storms with highs in the 70s to near 80.
Friday will bring a little more sunshine which will help temperatures into the 80s with spotty to scattered PM storms.
Summer begins Saturday, and the weather will perfectly line up with the calendar producing highs near 90 with isolated late day storms.
Father's Day is likely to bring more intense heat with isolated storms limited to the mountains.
