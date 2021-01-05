Happy Tuesday everyone! We hope you are having a great week so far.
After plenty of sunshine across the region yesterday, today is different with clouds and some areas in the Upstate dealing with spotty rain showers.
Across the Mountains, rain and snow is favoring the North Carolina and Tennessee state lines. In the highest peaks, snow accumulation could result in 2" to 5". Be careful if you are traveling that way.
To account for that a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for multiple counties. See picture below.
Temperatures today and Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s.
It's back to another dry day Wednesday before a major disturbance rolls in Thursday and Friday. This system will bring us a cold rain in the Upstate eventually it could turn to some snow in northern Upstate. Mainly north of I-85. With the Mountains receiving mainly snow Thursday night through Friday.
Stay with us at Fox Carolina for Updates.
