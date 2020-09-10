Wet weather potential stays spotty through the end of the week, and then becomes more widespread into the weekend. Saturday will bring the soggiest weather out of the next 7 days.
Comfortable this morning in the 60s to low 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Shower chances stay between 30-40% today, mainly in the mountains, though stray pockets of wet weather can't be ruled out for the Upstate. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.
Tomorrow brings a slight uptick in rain chances, with highs again in the low to mid-80s.
More widespread rain and storms come over the weekend, especially on Saturday. Highs drop back into the 70s to lower 80s, with a few peeks of sun between the rain by Sunday.
1-2 inches of rain will be likely, with locally higher amounts possible through the weekend. A front will move through, helping to dry us out closer to Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler than usual temperatures in the 70s area-wide.
