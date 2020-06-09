Ahead of a cold front, spotty to scattered showers and storms develop. Wednesday brings the most widespread activity before clearing Thursday.
Clouds mixed with sun will continue today with highs in the 80s, nearing 90 degrees in a few spots for the Upstate. The feels like temperature could reach as high as 93 deg at times. Spotty rain and storms remain possible as well, but widespread rain is unlikely.
A much better chance for scattered showers and storms moves in on Wednesday with a front. Gusty wind and torrential downpours are likely in the strongest activity.
Some less-humid air moves in on Thursday, bringing some drier and better-feeling weather conditions. It stays warm in the 80s, but overnight lows may dip into the 50s and 60s at times.
Rain chances gradually return by Sunday and could last into early next week. Temperatures could dip several degrees below average into the 70s and lower 80s.
