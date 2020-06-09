Ahead of a cold front, spotty to scattered showers and storms develop. Wednesday brings the most widespread activity before clearing Thursday.
A shower or two may impact your morning, with sticky temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Patchy areas of fog may also develop briefly. Throughout the day, highs reach well into the 80s, with isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will bring a similar setup but with rain and storms becoming widespread at times ahead of a cold front. That front will push all that moisture out and dry us up Thursday. Expect a much nicer feel to the air, with less humidity and plenty of sun.
Friday and Saturday hold on to generally dry, partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 80s.
Sunday may bring a stray shower or storm, but most areas stay dry with highs slightly cooler in the 70s to mid-80s.
Temperatures will likely stay at or slightly below normal come early next week, with limited shower activity.
