Tropical moisture takes aim at our region today, and lasts into the weekend. Increasing rain and storm chances will keep high temperatures near or below average over the next 7 days.
A disturbance out to sea off the Carolinas has a low chance of becoming a tropical storm, but will bring increasing rain and storm chances inland over the next several days. Today, expect clouds to build, with temperatures in the 60s this morning. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with a 40% chance for rain and storms.
The sky stays mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms. Highs reach the low to mid-80s.
More widespread rain and storms come over the weekend, with a 60-70% chance both days. Highs will stay in the 70s to lower 80s through this time, with more rain into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.