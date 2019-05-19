A weak front will deliver spotty showers and storms on Monday before some near-record heat settles in by Memorial Day weekend!]
Tonight will be mostly dry with the exception of a pop-up shower or storm during the evening with lows in the lower and middle 60s.
There's a slight chance at a shower or two during the morning commute Monday with a few more possible during the afternoon and evening as highs reach the 80s.
Expect more sunshine Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 80s with no rain in the forecast.
A few clouds return to the area on Wednesday which will help bring highs back into the middle 80s.
Thursday is when the serious heat starts to build into the area with highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Temperatures will only get hotter during Memorial Day weekend with hottest day being Saturday with highs in the middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains.
We'll shave a degree or two off of Sunday and Monday, but the main take-away is that Memorial Day weekend will be dangerously hot, so be sure to plan accordingly.
There's always that stray pop-up shower or storm chance, but in terms of organized rain or anything like that, the forecast looks mostly dry moving forward.
