Drizzle and clouds today give way to possible thunderstorms on Election Day, though some of the week will dry out.
Spotty rain this morning keeps temperatures in the 40s to low 50s to start the day, along with a few areas of fog possible as you get out the door. Much of the day will dry out, but a few spots of drizzle remain possible as highs climb to the mid-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Tuesday, Election Day, will bring a round of thunderstorms, mainly during the morning hours. Isolated areas of damaging wind will be possible within storms, as well as a small tornado threat. The good news is that much of the day will dry out, and possibly even clear to some sunshine, making your drive to the polls in the afternoon much better than the morning, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday look much drier with only a slight chance at a pop-up shower and some decent sunshine. Highs Wednesday reach near 70, but stay in the 60s on Thursday.
Our next good chance for rain will come in the form of scattered showers on Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s to near 60 in the afternoon. Following the end of the week rain, it'll clear out and cool down over the weekend. Highs will stay in the 50s, and nights will drop into the 30s across the area.
