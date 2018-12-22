(FOX Carolina) - Clouds and a few showers move through Sunday ahead of nice, sunny weather for Christmas Eve/Day!
Tonight will be chilly with lows near freezing for the Upstate and in the upper 20s for western North Carolina. With a clear sky, the full moon AND Ursid meteor shower will be visible!
A quick-moving system arrives Sunday, bringing some sprinkles and light rain. The best chance for showers will be in the mountains. Highs will climb into the 50s despite some cloud cover.
Any light showers will push out by Sunday night, leaving dry and beautiful weather to start Christmas week. There's a chance a few snow showers stick around Sunday night in the northern high mountains of WNC, but little accumulation is expected.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Christmas Eve night will be chilly in the 30s for most spots, so bundle up for any church services or family dinners you may be attending!
Christmas morning will be clear and chilly, and we'll keep sunshine all day long! It should be a great day for the kids to take their new toys outside to play in the afternoon.
Rain returns to the forecast by Thursday into Friday.
