Our heat will back off for a couple days while a few showers move through, with near-record high temperatures settling in Memorial Day weekend.
The sky becomes mostly cloudy this afternoon with isolated showers developing and potentially lasting into this evening. Temperatures should reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
Clouds and spotty rain or drizzle could linger into Thursday morning, but they break apart into the afternoon as highs return to the 80s. The weekend brings HOTTER air as afternoon highs soar into the upper 80s to mid 90s.
The only rain you might have to dodge this holiday weekend would be a novelty shower or storm that fires up in the afternoon primarily in the mountains, with otherwise a dry, hot extended weekend. Be sure to find ways to get in some A/C time and stay hydrated during all your festivities!
