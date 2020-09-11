Showers and storms will become more likely into this weekend as a cold front approaches and plenty of tropical moisture sticks around. Expect the heaviest rain late Saturday into Sunday.
Today will bring scattered showers and a few late day storms, but not everyone will get in on the rain. Highs will be warm to the mid and upper 80s.
Saturday will be cooler with highs struggling to hit 80. Clouds and showers will be the rule, with numerous afternoon storms developing. Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in spots, especially into Saturday night.
More showers and storms are possible for Sunday and Monday, but a cold front moves through finally toward middle of next week! This should dry us out and bring less humid air back to the western Carolinas.
