The main story locally is for temperatures to continue climbing into the weekend. We could see “Arthur” develop in the Atlantic toward this weekend.
Right now models show a low pressure area forming north of the Bahamas, then drifting northeastward. It may become organized enough to be a named storm, but a cold front should help to steer it away from the U.S. coastline.
Variably cloudy sky conditions are expected today with spotty showers possible as highs stay below average in the 60s to lower 70s.
Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue for the rest of the week with the best chance of pop-up showers to be across WNC. Afternoon highs will continue inching toward the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees by Friday.
The weekend brings building heat levels as Upstate highs reach the mid to upper 80s both days. The best chance of pop-up showers will continue to be across WNC, though a few could work into the Upstate late Sunday.
The warmth should back off a touch next Tuesday with highs back in the 70s.
