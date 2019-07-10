(FOX Carolina) - Rain chances stay isolated today but pick up later this week. We're also watching the tropics.
Variably cloudy and warm today with highs in the 80s and spotty afternoon rain and isolated thunderstorm potential in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday look a bit more active with scattered to numerous showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances begin backing off toward Sunday of this weekend and stay spotty into early next week.
The system building in the Gulf will head west toward Louisiana, so our tropical impacts will stay minimal as it looks now. You can follow the latest on that system here.
