Our heat will back off for a couple days while a few showers move through, with near-record high temperatures settling in Memorial Day weekend.
Starting mostly clear with temperatures in the low 60s, clouds will build in throughout the day with a chance for spotty late day rain/storms. Highs hold off in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tomorrow follows suit, staying in the low to mid-80s with a few less clouds.
Once we break out of that pattern, a much hotter and drier one replaces it yielding highs in the middle 90s in the Upstate and middle/upper 80s in the mountains.
The only rain you might have to dodge this holiday weekend would be a novelty shower or storm that fires up in the afternoon primarily in the mountains, with otherwise a dry and hot extended weekend. Be sure to find ways to get in some A/C time and stay hydrated during all your festivities!
