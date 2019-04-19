The threat for severe weather is over, but spotty showers and downpours remain possible throughout the day Saturday.
Expect lows to reach the 40s overnight tonight as cooler air filters in behind today's storm system.
Highs Saturday will only reach the 50s as a result as showers continue in on and off fashion.
There's also an outside chance that a few mountain snowflakes mix in the high elevations of western North Carolina.
Easter morning will be on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the rest of the day will be sunny with highs in the 70s.
We warm back into the 80s for almost the entirety of next week as showers return by the end of next week.
