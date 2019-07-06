A few rumbles of thunder and a few showers are possible tonight with lows near 70 degrees.
Sunday will be a touch less stormier with isolated to spotty afternoon storms with highs in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will end up being about the same way with highs near 90 and spotty afternoon showers and storms.
That type of rain and storm chance will also continue into Wednesday and Thursday with similar heat and humidity.
Hit or miss rain and storm chances will also continue into later next week as a low pressure system possibly develops over the Gulf coast.
there's the off chance that it becomes a tropical depression or storm, but either way, could translate to increased storm activity in the western Carolinas.
