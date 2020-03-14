Showers are likely Sunday and for a good chunk of next week on and off as temperatures fluctuate between the 1st and 2nd halves of the week.
Sunday will start mainly dry with perhaps a stray shower or two, but the better likelihood for rain will be during the afternoon and evening with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
Cooler air from the north will sneak in Monday bringing highs back into the lower and middle 50s with an isolated shower or two.
Spotty showers will move in and out of the area Tuesday and Wednesday as highs bounce back into the lower and middle 60s.
Rain is likely to become more isolated Thursday into next weekend with highs rising into the 60s and 70s from time to time with not much sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.