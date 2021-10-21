Good Thursday Morning! We hope you have had a great week so far, we are almost to the weekend!
After plenty of sunshine recently, weather changes are upon us today. A cold front is approaching our region giving us increasing clouds and triggering a few showers across the area. Temperatures this morning are starting in the 40s and 50s and by the afternoon temperatures will reach the 70s region-wide. The rain will pick up more so tonight into tomorrow morning with isolated thunderstorms for the mountains.
After the lingering rain tomorrow morning, we should turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny with temperatures returning into the 70s. Should be dry for any Friday night plans or football.
Dry weather follows that cold front lasting through the weekend, with highs holding in the lower 70s for the Upstate, and 60s for the mountains as just a few passing clouds from time to time.
Next week starts with a rain chance and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
