Spotty showers remain possible both this evening and Thursday keeping our heat levels down until near-record highs settle in Memorial Day weekend.
Expect a few showers here and there this evening with lows in the lower and middle 60s as clouds stay thick.
Thursday will be a bit on the cloudy side early on, but a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon should put highs in the lower and middle 80s.
A few showers are also possible Thursday afternoon mainly in the mountains with a couple reaching in the Upstate.
The serious heat arrives on Friday and sticks around all of Memorial Day weekend and into the middle part of next week.
This is when highs will be in the middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains with 'feels like' temperatures near 100 degrees.
If there's any good news to be had, it's that there won't be much if any rain to dodge this weekend outside of a pop-up shower or storm in the mountains.
