Some clouds and isolated showers will move through late on Thursday! Expect mild and pleasant weather into this weekend and early next week!
Tonight will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50, as clouds increase. We’ll notice more clouds on Thursday, with a few late day showers likely across the area. Highs will warm to 72-76.
Conditions will clearing up for Friday with lots of sunshine and highs ranging from 69 in the mountains to 76 in the Upstate.
Expect a mostly dry weekend with highs staying in the low to mid 70s. Overnights will be cool in the 40s and 50s.
Next week will bring another warm-up. Then a good chance for rain toward the end of the week.
