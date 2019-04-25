Rain is back to end the week, but it won’t stay for long! More sunshine is in store for this weekend and into next week.
Showers push in Thursday night into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected during this time. Light rain and a few heavier downpours are possible for the AM commute Friday, then rain will taper off late afternoon. A few t-storms could develop toward midday Friday, but should be isolated and short-lived. The better chance for strong storms will be to our east.
Friday night brings mostly clear skies with cooler lows in the 40s! Saturday looks absolutely gorgeous with highs in the low to upper 70s everywhere.
Models were hinting at a few showers for Sunday, but now things look a bit drier! It will be warmer in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies!
Sunny, pleasant weather will stretch into next week.
