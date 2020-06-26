Temperatures stay near average through the weekend with limited rain and storm chances. A hazy sky builds in due to dust from the Sahara Desert.
Plenty of sun is expected today with highs reaching well into the 80s. Isolated showers could pop-up this afternoon, but rain amounts will be light and thunderstorm potential looks limited.
Saturday brings mostly dry weather to the Upstate while the mountains will see a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Sunday looks more active in WNC, with a few of showers and storms reaching the Upstate in the afternoon hours. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s.
Over the next few days we will likely notice a hazier sky. That is due to the Saharan Dust Plume that has worked its way across the Atlantic. The dust will cause a hazy sunshine and some brilliant color to our sunrises and sunsets thanks to the extra particulates and aerosols in the atmosphere. Allergy sufferers may notice an increased irritation.
A classic summery pattern sets up next week with hot and humid weather and scattered late day rain and storms. Looking ahead to the July 4 holiday weekend - it is looking hot with just a few late day storms.
