Our sunny and cool weather will be traded for rainy and mild conditions as we head into the weekend! We’ll have a storm threat Saturday night.
Today brings the clouds and spotty light rain. The best chance for rain will be in the southern mountains and northern Upstate early, then scattered showers spread through the area this afternoon and evening as temperatures hover in the 50s.
Saturday will begin with light showers and clouds, and while the rain will continue at times through the day, strong south winds will bring much warmer air into the western Carolinas - highs will reach the 60s to low 70s! Heavier downpours and thunderstorms are possible into Saturday evening and overnight, so stay weather aware between 6 PM and Midnight!
The greatest threat for widespread severe weather will be to the west, but an isolated severe storm or two is possible in our area Saturday evening. Wind would be the primary concern, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. That threat won’t be high, but it isn’t zero.
Rain moves out early Sunday morning, leaving some sunshine by afternoon with highs in the 60s. Rain returns next week for Monday - Wednesday as temperatures stay well above average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.