A weak front will deliver spotty showers and storms on Monday before some major heat settles in for the Memorial Day weekend.
Expect another hot day to kick off the work week today as highs soar into the 80s. There's another small chance of a passing shower or storm, but many areas will stay dry.
Over the course of the week, generally dry weather sticks around with highs remaining in the 80s, heating up into the lower 90s toward Friday.
For the Memorial Day weekend, at least spotty rain chances return to the mountains and to the Upstate by Sunday and Monday. Afternoon highs will stay in the 90s, so make sure you remember your heat stress prevention tips if you have outdoor plans!
