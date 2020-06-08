Spotty showers are expected Tuesday with a little more rain on the way Wednesday before drying up Thursday.
Isolated to spotty showers will dot the area tonight along with some developing fog by daybreak with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expected showers to develop throughout the day Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday will bring a similar setup but with scattered to even widespread at times showers and a few storms ahead of a cold front.
That front will push all that moisture through and dry us up Thursday not just rain-wise, but humidity-wise too!
There will be lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s with much lower humidity.
Conditions are likely to stay dry this weekend with the exception of a stray shower or storm on Sunday.
Temperatures will likely stay at or slightly below normal come early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.