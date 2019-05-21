Our heat will back off for a couple days while a few showers move through ahead of near-record high temperatures settle in Memorial Day weekend.
Expect another mild and dry night with lows in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Clouds will build in Wednesday and Thursday which will help keep highs in the lower and middle 8-s area-wide.
Moisture from the Atlantic will also aid in the development of spotty showers and a few storms Wednesday afternoon in the Upstate with a couple reaching the mountains.
Thursday will present a slightly better shower chance in the mountains with isolated rain in the Upstate.
Once we break out of that pattern, a much hotter and drier one replaces it yielding highs in the middle 90s in the Upstate and middle/upper 80s in the mountains.
The only rain you might have to dodge this holiday weekend would be a novelty shower or storm that fires up in the afternoon primarily in the mountains.
Otherwise, expect a dry hot extended weekend, so be sure to find ways to get in some A/C time and stay hydrated during all your festivities!
