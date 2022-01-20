A few areas could see winter weather on Friday, mainly the NC piedmont and eastern Upstate. Conditions clear quickly Friday night, leaving a cool and sunny weekend.
Expect drying conditions through evening, with some clouds overnight. Temps will cool to 29 in the Upstate and 25 for the mountains.
Models are coming together on the light wintry system we'll experience Friday. Amounts look very light, with less than an inch of snow/mix accumulation in the Upstate through Friday evening. Some areas will miss out on snow completely.
The mountains should see 1-2" of snow, possibly a little more in the highest peaks east of Asheville. Most of this will fall late Friday into Friday evening.
This will be a bigger event for the midlands and coastline where accumulating mix and snow is likely.
The weekend clears to sunshine eventually, with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s for the Upstate both days.
