(FOX Carolina) - The heaviest of snow, ice and rain is over, but slick roads, and lingering showers and snow showers remain possible today, keeping roads dicey and power outage potential up.
*A winter storm WARNING continues for ALL of WNC as well as Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee counties in the Upstate through 2 PM.*
*A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Anderson, Stephens, Laurens, and Union counties until 2 PM.*
AFTERNOON/EVENING - spotty rain and snow showers will continue at times through the area with temperatures above freezing. Tonight brings the CHILL as precip ends and clouds clear, temperatures will plummet into the 20s. This will creat HIGH black ice potential! Patchy freezing fog is also possible.
LOOKING AHEAD: Frigid start to Tuesday morning, shaping up to a sunny day. Highs return to the low to upper 40s across the area, so more melting is expected. Back to the 20s with clear sky in the overnight will allow for another re-freeze of areas that didn't fully dry. Wednesday warms up a bit more, into the 40s and lower 50s with sunshine.
LATE WEEK: Clouds build back into the southeast on Thursday, with a small chance for showers. Widespread rain returns on Friday, with highs in the 40s and 50s, and nights staying above freezing.
WEEKEND: Early showers Saturday quickly clear and should leave a sunny day that will last into Sunday.
