Scattered storms will be possible during the afternoon hours for the first half of the week, before we transition to a drier, hotter pattern.
Tonight will bring scattered showers and a few t-storms before 10PM, then skies will clear. Tuesday will begin in the 60s for most spots, then under partly cloudy skies we’ll warm into the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up storms will be possible, but rain chance is only 20-30%.
Wednesday we’ll have some upper level energy diving south into our area, and that will increase our rain chances a bit. Scattered showers and storms will be possible with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday bring the return of dry and hot weather! We’ll keep highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.
