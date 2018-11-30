Hit & miss thunderstorms and patchy fog will affect the area tonight that could linger into early Sunday morning.
The rest of the day Sunday will be warm with some decent sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a steady southwest breeze at 10-20 mph.
There's also the 'off' chance at a pop-up thunderstorm or two well south of I-85 toward the Midlands that could contain gusty wind, but that chance will better exist in the Midlands/coast.
Monday will be a touch cooler, but still mild and breezy with highs in the 60s and a partly cloudy sky.
That will be it for the warmer weather as colder air intrudes once again Tuesday through next weekend.
Expect highs to be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday through Saturday with some light mountain snow Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
Our next shot at rain will be next weekend with rain moving in from the southwest Saturday and then moving out Sunday.
Some high elevation mountain snow is a small possibility, but as of now, that's about the only chance for anything resembling winter weather.
We'll let you know if anything drastic changes.
