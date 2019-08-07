Heat and humidity will make it feel every bit like August outside! PM storms will be hard to find the next few days, even into the weekend!
This morning, spotty rain is possible...mainly in the mountains. Later today, hot and breezy weather highlights the forecast with a small chance of strong storms developing in the afternoon. If storms manage to form, damaging wind will be possible...though this threat is conditional and not overly likely.
Afternoon highs today, despite the breeze, will reach the mid 80s to mid 90s. Expect wind gusts over 20 mph at times.
Thursday and Friday bring the return of dry and continued hot weather! Afternoon highs stay in the 80s and low 90s - watch out for a few showers to sneak into the mountains late Friday.
The weekend looks MOSTLY dry, with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. Highs will be in he mid 80s to low 90s once again, feeling likely closer to the upper 90s for Upstate spots!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.