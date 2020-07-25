A stagnant weather pattern is in store for the rest of the weekend, but some changes next week bring a break in the heat!
Scattered showers and storms continue this afternoon and evening, weakening by midnight. Patchy fog is possible overnight with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Any storm that forms could pack gusty winds, along with frequent lightning and heavy rain. The storms won't move very quickly, so some localized flooding could occur where we have prolonged rain.
Sunday brings a lower (but not zero) chance of afternoon storms as highs stay near 90 degrees for the Upstate and in the upper 80s for WNC.
The heat cranks up to start next week as daytime highs reach the lower to middle 90s for the Upstate. Isolated storms stay possible in the afternoon. A higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms starts Wednesday and lasts through the end of the week. The bonus will be highs drop back into the 80s!
We’re also watching the tropics, as a weak Gonzalo continues toward the Caribbean and Hurricane Hanna heads toward southern Texas. Another strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa could develop next week.
