Most of this evening's storm activity will stay to our west over TN/GA, but a few storms will make it in this evening.
Otherwise, expect a warm and muggy night with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday will begin with isolated showers which will become more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
There's also the off chance that a storm or two produces gusty wind and some hail.
Expect a similar day on Wednesday before shower and storm coverage diminishes a little bit on Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures those days will bounce back into the middle 80s to lower 90s with isolated storms and more sunshine.
Shower and storm coverage for the holiday weekend with be fairly spotty with a mix of clouds and sun along with highs in the 80s to near 90.
Rain and storms will become a bit more scattered by early next week.
