Plenty of heat continues into the weekend, but Friday could bring the next highest rain chance.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the mountains this evening with a few reaching the Upstate as well.
Otherwise expect a relatively quiet night after storms dissipate with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A slight increase in the number of scattered storms will occur on Thursday, followed by an even higher chance of scattered to numerous showers and storms toward Friday. Expect rain chances to decrease to near normal levels for late July as highs hover near 90 degrees over the weekend.
Early next week brings back the scorching heat - expect highs to reach the lower to middle 90s with not much rain expected through Wednesday.
