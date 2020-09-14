This week brings a mixed bag of weather, with typical pm storms to start, some sunshine, and then tropical rain from the remnants of Sally out of the Gulf. A blast of cooler than usual air will follow the rain, wrapping the week up in the 70s.
This morning starts comfortable in the 60s with some patchy fog and clear skies. Clouds build in today as a cold front moves in, providing scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the low ti mid-80s.
We'll see one dry day on Tuesday, with sun and clouds and highs in the 70s, and then we watch for the remnants of Sally. Wednesday is expected to bring some of that tropical moisture in from the Gulf, plus a cold front from the west enhances a storm chance in the afternoon. Highs hold back in the low to mid-70s.
Even more soaking rain comes Thursday, with flood threats growing. High temperatures will be in the 70s.
Showers decrease Friday with a great looking weekend ahead. Sunshine takes over on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s, and lows dropping into the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.