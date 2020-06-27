Spotty storms are possible in our southernmost locations tonight followed by continued haziness and more strong to severe storms Sunday.
Expect storm activity to wrap up tonight with lingering haze and lows in the 60s to near 70.
Sunday will begin with areas of fog and dust before a line of storms moves in from Tennessee into the WNC mountains during the afternoon.
A few of these storms are capable of producing damaging wind gusts mainly in the mountains, foothills and the northeastern Upstate.
Otherwise, expect filtered sunshine and highs in the 80s to near 90.
A few lingering showers and storms are possible Sunday night before drier and warmer (and clearer) weather returns Monday with highs in the low 90s in the Upstate.
Late day showers and storms return to the area Tuesday and will likely stick around for a good chunk of the rest of next week.
Expect afternoon and evening scattered to widespread showers and storms the rest of the week into Independence Day weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90.
