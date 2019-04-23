Temperatures will sit well above average today and hold on to springtime heat ahead of late week rain and possible storms Friday.
The warmest day of 2019 happens today! Expect highs to reach into the 80s, falling short of GSP's record of 91° and Asheville's record of 88°. Expect a few clouds in an otherwise mostly sunny sky!
The 80-degree temperatures continue through Thursday as clouds gradually build back into the area. Generally dry conditions will hold on throughout that time, though a 20% chance for a shower or storm will pop up in the mountains on Wednesday, and the same chance for the entire area on Thursday.
Our next system will move through Friday, which will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day with little to no severe weather expected. The system will help to briefly drop temperatures back into the 70s area-wide to end the week.
The weekend looks great - expect highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees with a spotty shower becoming possible late Sunday.
