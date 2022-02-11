Throw on a light layer this morning as you head out the door, but make sure it's one you can easily shed by lunchtime. High pressure off the southeast coast will keep our skies sunny for today with a few passing clouds, but it's our temperatures that will be the bigger story. Highs across the Upstate will easily top the upper 60s, with a couple of spots possibly hitting 70 degrees! Folks in the mountains will get in on the warmer temperatures too, as your highs climb into the low and middle 60s.
Mostly clear for tonight, and chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s in the mountains to around 40 degrees upstate. Skies will trend a bit cloudier along the Tennessee line closer to sunrise.
Still looking generally good for the start of the weekend. Overall, we'll look for partly cloudy skies, but clouds will likely be a bit more numerous over the mountains where a stray shower will be possible on Saturday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out for the Upstate either, but it won't be something to bank on. Highs Saturday will hit the 60s once again for most, but mountain locations may struggle to make it out of the upper 50s.
Big changes come in on Sunday as another Arctic cold front spills over the eastern United States. Morning showers will be possible, some of which could mix with a few snowflakes in the high elevations, followed by a little clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will take a big hit, falling to HIGHS in the upper 30s across the mountains and only around 50 degrees upstate.
Next week will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 40s for the mountains and 50s for the Upstate through mid-week. Rain is likely toward the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.