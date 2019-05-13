Get used to mild afternoons and chilly nights these next few days, but before we know it, summer-like heat will be upon us.
Expect a quiet but chilly night tonight with lows in he middle 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate with a brisk wind from the north and west.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly identical with highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky.
The heat begins to build on Thursday as highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s, but those will continue to rise into Friday and the weekend.
Expect highs to reach 90 degrees in the Upstate on Saturday with upper 80s elsewhere and on Sunday.
There's also the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms mainly in the mountains this weekend into early next week.
A slightly better chance for rain arrives on Monday with isolated to spotty showers.
