Happy Monday everyone! We hope you had a great weekend and we welcome you to the beginning of the new work-week. We break down your forecast below.
This afternoon expect variable sky conditions as a disturbance to our east spins in some clouds cover. High temperatures today will jump into the 60s region-wide with breezy conditions as winds will gust near 20 mph.
Tonight clouds will increase with rain showers arriving tonight and throughout our Tuesday. The rain will be very spotty in nature. High temperatures Tuesday will be a touch cooler in the upper 50s to lower and middle 60s.
More rain will be likely Wednesday with heavy and steady rain arriving Thursday with the potential for a few rumbles of thunder.
The rain will start to ease up Friday night and during the weekend. With temperatures starting Thursday lasting through the weekend jumping well into the 70s.
Have a great day!
