For tonight we're looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. By Monday morning we'll see readings in the low 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s in the mountains.
For Monday we'll warm up with temperatures in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low to mid 60s in the mountains. For Monday night expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains.
For Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see a better chance of some showers, about a 20-30% chance with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Upstate and low to mid 60s for the mountains. Wednesday night we'll see a chance for a few showers and lows in the 40s.
For Thursday and Friday we have a 40% chance of showers and maybe a few T-Storms on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s for the Upstate and 60s and low 70s in the mountains. Overnight lows in the 50s.
Shower chances continue into next weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s to near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.